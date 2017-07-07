FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 pct

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports sales for second quarter

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Q2 sales $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $199 million

* Haverty Furniture- sales late in quarter lower than last year partly due to shifting 1 week of july 4 sale event promotional advertising to after holiday this year​

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - stores are closed for easter and negative impact on Q2 written sales is estimated at 1.2%

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - ‍on a comparable store basis, sales increased 0.7% for first six months.​

* Haverty Furniture - after adjusting for easter shift, total written sales for Q2 2017 were up 0.6% and written comparable store sales were down 0.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

