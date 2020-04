BRIEF-Havertys Provides Covid-19 Update And Extends Store Closures

April 1 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* HAVERTYS PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE AND EXTENDS STORE CLOSURES

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - WOULD EXTEND SUSPENSION OF ITS OPERATIONS THROUGH APRIL 30, 2020

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - FURLOUGH OF VIRTUALLY ALL STORE AND DISTRIBUTION PERSONNEL, AND MAJORITY OF WAREHOUSE STAFF

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - SUSPENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND EVALUATION OF DIVIDEND PROGRAM.

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - FURLOUGH OF CORPORATE OFFICE PERSONNEL TO A MINIMUM LEVEL FOR NECESSARY OPERATIONS

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - A SUSPENSION OF DIRECTORS’ CASH RETAINER FEES

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - A FREEZE OF HAVERTYS’ 401(K) MATCH

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - DEFERRAL AND CANCELLATION OF MOST ORDERS FOR INVENTORY

* HAVERTY FURNITURE - SALARY REDUCTION OF 40% FOR CEO, AND TIERED SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD FOR OFFICERS AND MANAGERS NOT FURLOUGHED

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - TEAMMATES WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE ENROLLED HEALTH BENEFITS WHILE ON FURLOUGH

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - REDUCTION OF CONTROLLABLE COSTS AND ELIMINATION OF NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - WITHDRAWING 2020 GUIDANCE

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - TEAMMATES WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE ENROLLED HEALTH BENEFITS WHILE ON FURLOUGH