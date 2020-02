BRIEF-Havertys Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.31

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.4 PERCENT

* HAVERTY FURNITURE - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA HAS LED MANY FACTORIES TO EXTEND THEIR CLOSURE BEYOND LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAY TO MID TO LATE FEBRUARY

* HAVERTY FURNITURE - PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM IS BEING HAMPERED AS CERTAIN WORKERS HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO RETURN FROM CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* HAVERTY FURNITURE - GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR FY 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE 54.6%

* HAVERTY FURNITURE ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SAYS CURRENT ESTIMATES INDICATE CO ALONG WITH MOST IN INDUSTRY LIKELY HAVE SOME DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: