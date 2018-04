April 6 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.1 PERCENT

* Q1 SALES $199.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $202.7 MILLION

* QTRLY WRITTEN COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 2.6% OVER LAST YEAR’S Q1

* Q1 SALES WERE "CHALLENGING AND MIRRORED SHIFT TO STRONGER TRAFFIC AND SALES AROUND TRADITIONAL SHOPPING HOLIDAYS"