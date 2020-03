BRIEF-Havertys Says It Will Temporarily Close Its Retail Locations Beginning March 19

March 17 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc :

* HAVERTYS PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS RETAIL LOCATIONS BEGINNING MARCH 19 UNTIL APRIL 2, 2020

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - WAREHOUSE AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS WILL ALSO BE SUSPENDED FOR TWO WEEKS

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - WILL PAY AFFECTED TEAM MEMBERS DURING PERIODS OF OPERATIONAL PAUSE

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC - SENIOR LEADERSHIP IS ASSESSING BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS DURING NATIONAL HEALTH EMERGENCY