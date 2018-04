BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines Reports March And First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics

April 9 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORTS MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 TRAFFIC STATISTICS

* MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES)

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS

* FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, TOTAL TRAFFIC INCREASED 6.1% ON AN INCREASE OF 4.6% IN CAPACITY

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS Q1 LOAD FACTOR WAS 85.2%, UP 1.2 PTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: