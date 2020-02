Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SERVICE BETWEEN HONOLULU’S INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT & INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STARTING MAR 2 TILL APR 30

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC - SERVICE BETWEEN HONULULU AND INCHEON SUSPENDED DUE TO A SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH KOREA

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC - SERVICE IS SCHEDULED TO RESUME ON MAY 1 FROM HNL AND MAY 2 FROM ICN