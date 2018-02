Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc:

* HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2017 YEAR-END & FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $658.6 MILLION VERSUS $617.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S