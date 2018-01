Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc:

* AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK REPORTS 2017 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK‘S Q4 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $57.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $53.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* SAYS ‍AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK'S NET INCOME FOR Q4 WAS $16.9 MILLION VERSUS $16.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​