BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.56

April 24 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VERSUS 84.0%

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VERSUS 12.47 CENTS

* SEES Q2 OPERATING REVENUE PER ASM FLAT TO UP 3.0%

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%

* SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%

* SEES Q2 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.00 TO $2.10 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.11 TO $2.21

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $651.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S