BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Says Expects To Record One-Time Charges In Q1 Between $35 Million And $40 Million

March 12 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME CHARGES IN Q1 TOTALING BETWEEN $35 MILLION AND $40 MILLION - SEC FILING

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES Q1 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES Q1 OPERATING RASM UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES Q1 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PERCENT TO UP 5.0 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PERCENT TO UP 7.0 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS