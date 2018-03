BRIEF-Hawaiian Telcom Q4 Loss Per Share $0.78

March 13 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc:

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $91.6 MILLION

* ‍ FOURTH QUARTE CONSUMER STRATEGIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 2 PERCENT

* ‍ FULL YEAR NET LOSS OF $107.2 MILLION WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO AN $88.0 MILLION INCOME TAX PROVISION​

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO - ‍REGULATORY REVIEW PROCESSES FOR MERGER WITH CINCINNATI BELL “WELL UNDERWAY”

* ‍ WILL NOT HOST A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS Q4 RESULTS DUE TO PENDING MERGER WITH CINCINNATI BELL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: