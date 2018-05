May 10 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc:

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO INC Q1 SHR LOSS $0.49

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO INC Q1 REVENUE $89.2 MLN VS $94.5 MLN

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM HAWAI’I PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR MERGER WITH CINCINNATI BELL

* HAWAIIAN TELCOM HOLDCO INC - REGARDING MERGER WITH CINCINNATI BELL, PENDING FINAL DECISION FROM FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION