April 23 (Reuters) - HAWESKO HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS STABLE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OVERALL

* EBIT 2019 RISES 5.1% TO EUR 29.1 MILLION, FREE CASH FLOW RISES STRONGLY FROM EUR 10.7 MILLION TO EUR 31.6 MILLION

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.30 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* CONFIDENT ABOUT FISCAL YEAR 2020, WHICH WILL BE FORMATIVELY INFLUENCED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE BY 6.0% TO EUR 556.0 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER DEDUCTIONS FOR TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 15.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 22.0 MILLION)