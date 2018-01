Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD HOC STATEMENT: HAWESKO HOLDING AG ABOUT RUMOURS OF A TAKEOVER OF WEIN & CO

* MANAGEMENT BOARD DECLARES THAT IT HAS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN WEIN & CO TO OWNER

* NO CONCRETE NEGOTIATIONS ARE CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)