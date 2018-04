April 19 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG:

* FY SALES ROSE BY 5.4% TO EUR 507 MILLION, PASSING HALF-BILLION MARK FOR FIRST TIME

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES AN ORGANIC INCREASE IN SALES OF APPROXIMATELY 3% COMPARED TO 2017

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONSOLIDATED EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 32-33 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF EUR 30.4 MILLION (+4.6% COMPARED TO ADJUSTED FIGURE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR)

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.30 PER SHARE IS PLANNED