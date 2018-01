Jan 31 (Reuters) - HAWESKO HOLDING AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 ROSE BY 5.5% FROM EUR 480.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 507.5 MILLION​

* FY EBIT JUST OVER EUR 30 MILLION, REACHED ANOTHER NEW HIGH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)