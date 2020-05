May 12 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE TO EUR 123.8 MILLION

* EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 2.6% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* CONCRETE FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 IS NOT POSSIBLE, SO THAT AN ESTIMATE FOR SALES OR EARNINGS FOR 2020 CANNOT BE PROVIDED.

* EXPECTS THAT 2020 CLEARLY POSITIVE RESULT OVERALL WILL BE ACHIEVED DESPITE HEAVY BURDENS IN B2B SEGMENT.