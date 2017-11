Nov 7 (Reuters) - HAWESKO HOLDING AG

* DGAP-NEWS: HAWESKO HOLDING KEEPS UP ITS PACE IN THIRD QUARTER 2017

* ‍EBIT IN Q3 OF 2017 WAS EUR 4.1 MILLION; PREVIOUS YEAR WAS EUR 3.9 MILLION​

* ‍IN Q3 SALES ROSE TO EUR 110.7 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO SALES GROWTH OF 6.1% ​

* ‍GROUP'S MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMED ITS FORECAST FOR FY​