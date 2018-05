May 1 (Reuters) - Hawkins Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48 TO $1.53

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $504 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 4.3% OVER PRIOR FISCAL YEAR

* FOR FISCAL 2018, DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.88 TO $0.83

* SEES FY 20118 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.53