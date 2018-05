May 10 (Reuters) - Hawthorn Bancshares Inc:

* HAWTHORN BANCSHARES ANNOUNCES INCREASED CASH DIVIDEND AND STOCK DIVIDEND

* HAWTHORN BANCSHARES INC - BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03 PER SHARE, OR 42.9%, TO A TOTAL OF $0.10 PER SHARE