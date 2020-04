April 16 (Reuters) - Haydale Graphene Industries PLC :

* HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC - GROUP HAS ALREADY SEEN A GENERAL SLOWDOWN IN A NUMBER OF ITS MARKETS

* HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC - DOWNTURN IS MORE PRONOUNCED IN GROUP’S US DIVISION

* HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONSIDERS THAT LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS VERY MUCH UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: