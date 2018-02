Feb 1 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 3.9 PERCENT TO $89.7 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $1.82 INCLUDING ITEMS

* BACKLOG OF $205.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* TOTAL PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $16.0 MILLION, SIMILAR TO FISCAL 2017

* EXPECTS HIGHER REVENUE IN Q2 AS WELL AS EARNINGS CLOSER TO BREAK-EVEN THAN THOSE OF Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.31, REVENUE VIEW $93.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S