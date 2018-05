BRIEF-Haynes International Reports Q2 Loss Per Share Of $0.17

May 3 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q2 REVENUE $110.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $105.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG OF $212.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.2 PCT FROM $205.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018

* EXPECTS Q3 REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO BE BETTER THAN THOSE OF Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: