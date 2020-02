BRIEF-Hays Reports 18% Fall In H1 Operating Profit; Sees China Difficulty To Continue Across Whole Of Q3

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hays PLC:

* HAYS PLC - HALF-YEAR REPORT

* HAYS PLC - HY OPERATING PROFIT 100.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 124.1 MILLION STG REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* HAYS PLC - HY NET FEES 553.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 568.0 MILLION STG REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* HAYS PLC - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 95.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 122.6 MILLION STG REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* HAYS PLC - HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 1.11P

* HAYS PLC - HY GERMANY NET FEES DOWN 5%, WITH OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 20%

* HAYS - EXPECT NEAR-TERM MACRO CONDITIONS TO REMAIN DIFFICULT AND ARE MINDFUL OF CONTINUING UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS

* HAYS - OVER COURSE OF HALF, TOTAL IMPACT OF EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS ON OPERATING PROFIT WAS £1.4 MILLION NEGATIVE VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* HAYS PLC - LONG-TERM AIM REMAINS TO MAXIMISE GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND CASH GENERATION

* HAYS PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPACT OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS ON SECOND HALF

* HAYS PLC - EXPECT CONSULTANT HEADCOUNT TO REMAIN BROADLY STABLE IN SECOND HALF

* HAYS PLC - EXPECT MODEST REDUCTIONS IN CONSULTANT HEADCOUNT IN SECOND HALF IN GERMANY

* HAYS-CHINA IS INCREASINGLY TOUGH, WITH ADDITIONAL PUBLIC HOLIDAYS, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO CORONAVIRUS MATERIALLY IMPACTING MARKET ACTIVITY

* HAYS PLC - DIFFICULTY IN CHINA IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE ACROSS WHOLE OF Q3 FY20 AT A MINIMUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: