April 30 (Reuters) - Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 PLC :

* REG-HAZEL RENEWABLE ENERGY VCT 1 PLC : DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* STEPHEN HAY HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 30 APRIL 2018

* HAZEL RENEWABLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GILL NOTT TO BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MAY 2018, GILL WILL ALSO TAKE OVER FROM STEPHEN HAY AS CHAIRMAN