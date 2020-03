BRIEF-Hazer Group Approves Capex Budget For Hazer Commercial Demonstration Plant

March 31 (Reuters) - Hazer Group Ltd:

* APPROVED CAPEX BUDGET FOR HAZER COMMERCIAL DEMONSTRATION PLANT OF $16.65 MILLION

* AT THIS STAGE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD LIMITED IMPACT ON CO’S ACTIVITIES

* CONTINUING TO PROGRESS COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES REQUIRED TO REACH FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON HAZER CDP

* NEGOTIATION OF BINDING BIOGAS SUPPLY AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS ARE CONTINUING WITH WATER CORPORATION

* NEGOTIATION OF BINDING HYDROGEN OFFTAKE AGREEMENT IS IN PROGRESS WITH BOC LTD

* TARGET OF MAKING DECISION ON PROJECT FID BY MID-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: