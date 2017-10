Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hb Fuller Co:

* Expect to finance Royal Adhesives & Sealants deal,repayment at closing of term loan,private placement notes,with about $2.15 billion new financing​

* Expect amending existing revolving credit facility,to permit Royal Adhesives & Sealants deal, add collateral securing co obligations-SEC filing​