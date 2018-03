BRIEF-H.B. Fuller Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.35

March 28 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40

* NET REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $713.1 MILLION, UP 41.7 PERCENT VERSUS Q1 OF 2017

* STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018

* EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF $200 MILLION AND A REDUCTION IN DEBT OF $170 MILLION IN 2018

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER $15 MILLION IN SYNERGY SAVINGS THIS YEAR

* PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MILLION IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MILLION IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK

* REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018