April 27 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HBC PROVIDES UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED DATA SECURITY ISSUE AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE, SAKS OFF 5TH AND LORD & TAYLOR LOCATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

* HUDSON’S BAY - CONTAINED DATA SECURITY ISSUE ON MARCH 31, & BELIEVES IT NO LONGER POSES A RISK TO CUSTOMERS SHOPPING AT ITS STORES

* HUDSON'S BAY - INVESTIGATION FOUND THAT DATA SECURITY ISSUE DID NOT AFFECT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE CREDIT CARDS