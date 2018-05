May 11 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BILLION

* AS OF 30 APRIL 2018 HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HELD 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF ARMO BIOSCIENCES Source text - bit.ly/2rAvlOp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)