June 21 (Reuters) - HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG:

* ENDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME 2016

* 243’910 TREASURY SHARES WERE REPURCHASED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF CHF 26.9 MILLION

* OF SHARES ACQUIRED, 241'000 HAVE ALREADY BEEN CANCELLED