* REPORTS A PROFIT OF CHF 115.9 MILLION FOR THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR;

* 20 PERCENT INCREASE OF THE PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND TO A TOTAL OF CHF 7.00 PER SHARE