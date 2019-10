Oct 25 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* QUARTERLY PROFIT OF CHF 27 MILLION TOOK COMPANY’S OVERALL FIRST-HALF RESULT TO CHF 102 MILLION

* PROFIT OF CHF 27 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR