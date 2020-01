BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments Q3 Net Profit At CHF 163.2 Million

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG:

* IN Q3 OF 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, CO ACHIEVED A NET PROFIT OF CHF 163.2 MILLION

* FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, NET PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 265.7 MILLION

* 9M INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (NAV) OF 20.2 PERCENT

* ACQUISITIONS ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN HEALTHCARE SECTOR AND IN SOME CASES BRING US ADDED VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)