April 1 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG - EXPECTS NET PROFIT OF MORE THAN CHF 180 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG - FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (NAV) INCREASED BY 13.9 PERCENT TO CHF 208.25

* HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG - HEDGED USD 600 MILLION OF ITS US DOLLAR EXPOSURE BY SELLING FORWARD OVER 6 AND 12 MONTHS TOWARDS END OF MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: