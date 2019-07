July 22 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE RISING BY 5.7 PERCENT TO CHF 200.29 DURING Q1

* OVERALL, QUARTER UNDER REVIEW GENERATED A PROFIT OF CHF 75 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

* GENERATED A BOOK PROFIT OF CHF 27.9 MILLION FOR HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS DURING Q1