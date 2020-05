May 8 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS SAYS REPORTS PROFIT OF CHF 183 MILLION FOR 2019/2020 FY; INCREASE OF PROPOSED CASH DISTRIBUTION TO CHF 7.70 PER SHARE

* CO SAW 14% INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE IN 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* HAS A CURRENCY HEDGE OF USD 600 MILLION AGAINST SWISS FRANCS CREATED THROUGH FORWARD SALES IN MARCH.