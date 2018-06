June 13 (Reuters) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* TO AMEND AGENDA ITEM 9 OF INVITATION FOR ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TAKING PLACE ON 25 JUNE

* MOTIONS FOR A PAR VALUE REDUCTION AND SUBSEQUENT CASH PAYMENT SHALL BE LIMITED TO SIMPLE REDUCTION IN PAR VALUE WITH CASH PAYMENT OF CHF 1.50 PER SHARE

* PROPOSED CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR 2017/2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT A TOTAL OF CHF 7.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)