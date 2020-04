BRIEF-HBM Portfolio Company Arrakis Enters Into Collaboration, License Agreement With Roche

April 8 (Reuters) - Hbm Healthcare Investments Ag:

* HBM PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARRAKIS THERAPEUTICS ENTERS STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE

* ARRAKIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF USD 190 MILLION IN CASH

* HBM HEALTHCARE - ARRAKIS, ROCHE COLLABORATE FOR DISCOVERY OF RSM DRUGS AGAINST BROAD SET OF TARGETS ACROSS ALL OF ROCHE’S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AREAS

* TRANSACTION HAS NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON VALUATION OF OUR INVESTMENT

* AGGREGATE POTENTIAL VALUE OF FUTURE PAYMENTS TO ARRAKIS EXCEEDS SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS