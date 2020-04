April 17 (Reuters) - HC Group Inc:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB14,832.8 MILLION, UP 40.2%

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 376.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF RMB275.6 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY POTENTIALLY AFFECT GROUP’S BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* AS AT 17 APRIL, GROUP NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK