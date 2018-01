Jan 5 (Reuters) - HC International Inc:

* PROPOSES TO CANCEL CONVERTIBLE BONDS IN EXCHANGE FOR SHARES TO BE ALLOTTED AND PUT IN CUSTODIAN ACCOUNTS

* CO ENTERS SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS WITH BONDHOLDERS TO ALLOT NEW SHARES TO EACH OF BONDHOLDERS IN CONSIDERATION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS​

* ‍TOTAL NUMBER OF EXCHANGE SHARES UNDER SUBSCRIPTIONS IS 36 MILLION SHARES​ HAVING AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF HK$3.6 MILLION