Oct 22 (Reuters) - HC SemiTek Corp

* Says it plans to issue medium-term notes worth up to 1.4 billion yuan ($211.53 million)

* Says its Suzhou unit plans LED project, 1st stage investment worth 2.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xXvJfh; bit.ly/2l8oVFu

($1 = 6.6185 Chinese yuan renminbi)