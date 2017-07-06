FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-HC Surgical Specialists says HSN Healthcare enters joint venture agreement
July 6, 2017 / 3:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-HC Surgical Specialists says HSN Healthcare enters joint venture agreement

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hc Surgical Specialists Limited

* Entry into a joint venture agreement by an associated company

* ‍Pursuant to terms of JVA, HSN shall subscribe to a 55% shareholding interest in Nex Healthcare for S$1.858 million​

* Entered into JV with Tan Teck Jack, Chee Boon Ping, Goh Tze Chien, Kelvin, Amy Wee & Nex Healthcare

* Agreemnt to manage Nex Healthcare as a joint venture company

* JVA is not expected to have material impact on earnings per share of group for current financial year ending 31 May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

