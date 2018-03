March 14 (Reuters) - Hc2 Holdings Inc:

* HC2 HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21‍​

‍BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 WAS A RECORD $723 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO APPROXIMATELY $503 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​