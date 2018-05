May 10 (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $453.7 MILLION VERSUS $390.6 MILLION

* BACKLOG AT END OF Q1 WAS $718 MILLION, UP 44% AS COMPARED TO APPROXIMATELY $498 MILLION FOR YEAR AGO QUARTER

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.81