HCA Healthcare Inc:

* HCA HEALTHCARE JOINS COVID-19 CONVALESCENT PLASMA STUDY

* HCA - 172 AFFILIATED HOSPITALS PARTICIPATING IN STUDY TO TEST IF PLASMA FROM CONVALESCENT OR RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS MAY HELP TREAT THOSE CURRENTLY SICK

* HCA HEALTHCARE - AFFILIATED HOSPITALS SEEKING QUALIFIED PLASMA DONORS IN 20 STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: