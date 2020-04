BRIEF-Hca Healthcare Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* Q1 REVENUE $12.86 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $13.11 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.68 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAME FACILITY EMERGENCY ROOM VISITS DECLINED 1.0 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2020, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IMPLEMENTED A NUMBER OF ACTIONS TO RESPOND TO IMPACT AND UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19

* SUSPENDED ITS AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CANNOT REASONABLY ESTIMATE IMPACT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON ITS OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SAME FACILITY ADMISSIONS INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT AND SAME FACILITY EQUIVALENT ADMISSIONS DECLINED 0.4 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2020

* SUSPENDING ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PROGRAM

* SAME FACILITY REVENUE PER EQUIVALENT ADMISSION INCREASED 1.6 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2020

* PATIENT VOLUMES ACROSS MOST SERVICES WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN LAST TWO WEEKS OF QUARTER

* REQUESTED ACCELERATED MEDICARE PAYMENTS AS PROVIDED FOR IN CARES ACT

* EXPECTS TO EVALUATE RESUMPTION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PROGRAM AT A FUTURE DATE

* HCA HEALTHCARE - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $731 MILLION, TOTAL DEBT OF $34.861 BILLION, AND TOTAL ASSETS OF $45.421 BILLION

* EXECUTED A NEW $2 BILLION 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY (WHICH WAS UNDRAWN AT MARCH 31, 2020) TO SUPPLEMENT REVOLVER AVAILABILITY

* AS OF MARCH 31, HAD $3.8 BILLION OF AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

* QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $12.861 BILLION

* IMPLEMENTED A PANDEMIC PAY PROGRAM THAT PROVIDES SALARY SUPPORT FOR ITS EMPLOYEES WHO ARE NOT GETTING THEIR FULL PAY