May 1 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc:

* HCA HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT SAMUEL HAZEN SAYS “FLU SEASON IN THE QUARTER HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON OUR ADMISSIONS AND EMERGENCY ROOM VISITS” - CONF CALL

* HCA HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT SAMUEL HAZEN SAYS ABOUT 29 PERCENT OF QTRLY ADMISSION GROWTH WAS FLU-RELATED - CONF CALL

* HCA HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT SAMUEL HAZEN SAYS ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF QTRLY EMERGENCY ROOM VISITS GROWTH WAS FLU-RELATED - CONF CALL