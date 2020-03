March 20 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc:

* HCA HEALTHCARE - ON MARCH 19, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HCA HEALTHCARE - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 364-DAY SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY TO BE MADE AVAILABLE IN AMOUNT OF UP TO $2 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/392OSKg) Further company coverage: